CORK Eveline Betty (nee Taunton) Passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019, Aged 96 years. Loved and loving wife of Bill (deceased). Much loved mother of Michael (deceased), Maureen, Rodney and Patsy. Proud and adored Granny of eleven, Great-granny of eleven and Great-great-granny of four. Many thanks to Dr Martin Altmann for his devoted care over 26 years. Forever in our hearts. EVELINE'S funeral service will be held at Rainforest Retreat, Torrens Road, Murray Bridge on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. In memory of Eveline, please wear a touch of pink. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Oct. 15, 2019