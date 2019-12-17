Home
HEATH Elizabeth Ruth Passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 at Jallarah Homes, Meningie, Aged 87 years. Loved and loving wife of George. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Alan, Wendy and Paul. Proud and adored nan of Matthew and Jo, Darren and Kelly, and Heath. Loved great-nan of Tylah, Codee-Jo and Michael. Will be sadly missed. ELIZABETH'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Dec. 17, 2019
