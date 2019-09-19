|
|
CRITTENDEN Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Passed away on September 14, 2019, Aged 85 years. Loved and loving wife of Keith (deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Ann, Phillip (Blue), Sandra, Kathy and Kevin. Loving stepmother of Adrian, Evelyn and Janice. Loving great stepmother of Adam, Bernadette, Cherona, Travis, Michael, Sharon and Leanne. Cherished grandmother and nana of Rosemary, Derek, Michael, David, Alicia, Julie, Justin, Kristy, Bec and Allen. Proud and adored great-grandmother of Jacob, Nateesha, Rylan, Caedyn, Tallera, Naite, Collin, Blaze, Sway and Jesse. Dear friend to all who knew her. At peace by Jesus's side. BETTY'S funeral service will be held in the Murray Bridge Uniting Church, Narooma Blvd, on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by her burial in the Bremer Road Cemetery. In Betty's memory, a donation to the Cancer Council of SA would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Sept. 19, 2019