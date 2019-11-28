Home
Minge Funerals Pty Ltd
63 Swanport Road
Murray Bridge, South Australia 5253
08 8531 1111
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
HAMDORF Edith Margaret Passed away on November 25, 2019 at the Murray Bridge Hospital, Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Neil. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Wendy (deceased) and Ross, Ruth, Jenny and Gary. Adored grandma of Lachlan, Jesse, Michelle and Alison. Forever in our hearts. Funeral service to be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge TOMORROW, Friday, November 29, 2019 at 10am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111



Published in Murray Valley Standard on Nov. 28, 2019
