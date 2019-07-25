Home
Services
Minge Funerals Pty Ltd
63 Swanport Road
Murray Bridge, South Australia 5253
08 8531 1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith BARTRAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Gwenda BARTRAM

Add a Memory
Edith Gwenda BARTRAM Notice
Bartram Edith Gwenda Born 16/10/1935 Died peacefully at home 20/07/2019 Gwenda, loved wife of the late Sidney Charles Bartram. Youngest child of Alfred Edward Black and Bertha (nee Stansell) Black of Maryborough, Victoria. Wonderful loving mum of daughter Debbie, and son Michael, along with daughter-in-law Mandy. Thoughtful loving Granma to Fiona, Lisa, Ashlea, Sheree, Jason and Jaydan, their spouses and partners. Special Granma-Granma to great-grandchildren Asher and Ria. Will be dearly remembered and warmly carried in our all our hearts. Privately farewelled. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111



logo


logo
Published in Murray Valley Standard on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices