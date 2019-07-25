|
Bartram Edith Gwenda Born 16/10/1935 Died peacefully at home 20/07/2019 Gwenda, loved wife of the late Sidney Charles Bartram. Youngest child of Alfred Edward Black and Bertha (nee Stansell) Black of Maryborough, Victoria. Wonderful loving mum of daughter Debbie, and son Michael, along with daughter-in-law Mandy. Thoughtful loving Granma to Fiona, Lisa, Ashlea, Sheree, Jason and Jaydan, their spouses and partners. Special Granma-Granma to great-grandchildren Asher and Ria. Will be dearly remembered and warmly carried in our all our hearts. Privately farewelled. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on July 25, 2019