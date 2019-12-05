Home
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
Mannum Road
Murray Bridge
View Map
PFEIFFER Dennis Carlyle Passed away peacefully at the Karoonda Aged Care Hospital on November 29, 2019, Aged 92 years. Much loved husband of Doris (deceased). Devoted father of Gavin and Marie-Therese. Father-in-law of Pauline and Andrew. Adored grandpa of Candice, Heather, Laura and Timothy, Christopher and Mathew. Great-grandchildren Jordan and Emily Pfeiffer, Aria Hudson and Riley Cooke. Partners of grandchildren Tenille and Madalin Pfeiffer, Julian Cooke, Cody Hudson and Amy Gaydon. DENNIS' funeral service will be held in the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Mannum Road, Murray Bridge TOMORROW, Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a morning tea at the Church Hall. A private burial will take place. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Dec. 5, 2019
