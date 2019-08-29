Home
Bruce Cyril Robert (Bob) Passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019 at the Meningie Hospital, Aged 90 years. Father of Meredith, Gaye (deceased) and Mark. Proud grandfather and great-grandfather. Rest in peace. BOB'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge TOMORROW, Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10am, followed by his burial in the Meningie Cemetery at approximately 12.30pm. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111



Published in Murray Valley Standard on Aug. 29, 2019
