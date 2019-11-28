|
GELVEN Bryan Edward Passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019 at Lerwin Nursing Home, Murray Bridge. Aged 87 years. Loved and loving husband of Betty (deceased). Loving father of Jenny, Wayne, Deb, Mark and families. Much loved Grandpa. Forever in our hearts. BRYAN'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In memory of Bryan, a donation to Lerwin Nursing Home would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Nov. 28, 2019