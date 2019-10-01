|
RAYNEL Bronwyn "Bronnie" Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019 in Murray Bridge, Aged 58 years. Loved and loving wife of Rob. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dannielle and Adam, and Doug. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Bev and Andy, and Wayne (deceased). Will be sadly missed by all. BRONNIE'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In memory of Bronnie, please wear something purple. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Oct. 1, 2019