Brian Charles Ernest TOMS

TOMS Brian Charles Ernest Passed away peacefully at the RAH on Sunday, September 15, 2019, Aged 92 years. Husband of Dawn. Brother of Judy and Gerry. Father of Gail, Vicki, Kate, Andrew and Chris. Father-in-law of Carina and Chris. Grandfather of Matthew, Kylie, Emily, Darcy, Tainan, Kealan and Arian. Great-grandfather of Charlotte, Lucas, Henley and Hudson. As per Brian's wishes, a private memorial service was held. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111



Published in Murray Valley Standard on Sept. 26, 2019
