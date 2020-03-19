|
|
ZADOW Betty May (nee Schafer) 19/07/1930 - 10/03/2020 Aged 89 years. Beloved daughter of August and Sylvia Schafer (deceased). Loving wife of Ron (deceased). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoffrey and Jenny, Christopher and Vicky, Dianne and Ronald, Wendy and Graeme. Adored Mumma to ten grandchildren and their partners, and twelve great-grandchildren. You never failed to do your best, your heart was true and tender. You simply lived for those you loved, and those you loved remember. Gone but never forgotten. Rest in peace. xxx Much loved mother of Geoffrey and Jenny. Mumma of Chris, Leanne and James. You will always be remembered and forever in our hearts. xxx To Mum, Your love in our family flows strong and deep, leaving us memories to treasure and keep. Love Christopher and Vicky To Mumma We love you to the moon and back. We will see you on the other side of the stars. Love Torey, Arron, Cooper and Charlize; Kristie and Daniel; Shane; Brittney, Pete, Korbin and Danny xxx Your kind heart, loving support and helping hands will be so sadly missed. RIP our beautiful Mum and Mumma. Dianne, Ronald, Hamish, Jessica, Luke, Chloe, Jude and Jacob xxx In loving memory of our beautiful caring mum, mother-in-law and mumma. It's hard to imagine not seeing your face, holding your hand or kissing your cheek again. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal." Wendy and Graeme; Nathan, Holly, Emerson, Hayden and Harrison; Nicholas, Kelly, Oliver and Edward. xxx Family and friends of the late Mrs. Betty Zadow are advised that due to restrictions imposed in relation to public gatherings, the planned celebration of Betty's life which was to take place on Saturday 21 March, 2020 can no longer proceed. We thank you for your best wishes and understanding in this difficult time. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Mar. 19, 2020