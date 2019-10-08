Home
FULLSTON Betty (nee Knight) of Karoonda Passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Doug Fullston Mother of Patricia and James, Lynette, Brian and Trish. Grandmother of Belinda and Janelle, Rodney and Lauren. Great Grandmother of Blake, Mia, Skie, Patrick and Isaac. Betty's funeral service will be held in the Karoonda Football Clubrooms on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 2pm, followed by her burial in the Karoonda Cemetery. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111



Published in Murray Valley Standard on Oct. 8, 2019
