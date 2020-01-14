|
DENTON, Alyn James Passed away on January 5, 2020 Aged 90 years. Loved husband of Beryl (deceased) for 60 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Beverly and Philip (deceased), and Trevor and Christine. Adored Grandpa of Jeffrey, Janene and Daniel, Melissa and Adam, and Rebecca. Great Grandpa of Thomas, Emilie and Isaac. Forever in our hearts. Alyn's funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10.30am, followed by his burial in the Bremer Road Cemetery. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Jan. 14, 2020