York-Brown Wallace Barrie (Barrie) Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 2, 2019, Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Beverly for 60 years. Respected and loved father to Paul, Scott (deceased), Todd, Lee and Karina. Devoted and loving GPa to his grandchildren. BARRIE'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10.30am, to be followed by a private burial MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on May 9, 2019