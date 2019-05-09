Home
Services
Minge Funerals Pty Ltd
63 Swanport Road
Murray Bridge, South Australia 5253
08 8531 1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Wallace YORK-BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace Barrie YORK-BROWN

Notice Condolences

Wallace Barrie YORK-BROWN Notice
York-Brown Wallace Barrie (Barrie) Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 2, 2019, Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Beverly for 60 years. Respected and loved father to Paul, Scott (deceased), Todd, Lee and Karina. Devoted and loving GPa to his grandchildren. BARRIE'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10.30am, to be followed by a private burial MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices