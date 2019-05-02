Strong Kenneth Neil (Ken) Of Coonalpyn Born April 8, 1954, passed away April 28, 2019 with family by his side. Much loved dad of Briony, Bianca and Dylan, and father-in-law of Dean, Simon and Rachel. Adored papa Ken of Jaxson, Jaiden, Lachlan, Georgia, Holdyn, Rylee, Oscar and Arlo. Much loved partner of Ral. A special thank you to the dedicated RAH Emergency and ICU staff for their specialist care. Dad, we are so proud of the man that you were, and that you fought so hard to be here with us. We will aspire to carry on your passion, enthusiasm, attentiveness, strength and determination. We will think of you always. Briony, Dean, Jaxson, Jaiden and Lachlan xo Dad, it makes me so sad to think you are not here anymore, although I can smile through my tears for your attributes of strength, determination, independence and diligence you have left with me. We promise your legacy will continue to grow with Rylee. I thank you for making me strong by name and strong my nature. Love BJ, Simon and Rylee xxx Your words were never lost on us, although it's hard to find the words to say how important you were. You taught us determination, and how to be strong. Your love of the farm showed us what it means to be passionate about what you believe in. We are so very proud of you and we will miss you very, very much. Dylan, Rachel, Georgia, Holdyn, Oscar and Arlo xo Eternally grateful for the journey we shared, my partner and best friend, in my heart you will forever remain there. Your Ral xx KEN'S funeral service will be held in the Coonalpyn Hall on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. In Ken's memory, a donation to the Cancer Council of SA would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111 Published in Murray Valley Standard on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary