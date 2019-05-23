Home
Rosemary Joan EDKINS

Notice Condolences

Rosemary Joan EDKINS Notice
EDKINS Rosemary Joan (nee Gliddon) October 13, 1924 - May 17, 2019 Dearly loved wife of William John Edkins (deceased). Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Liz, David and Yvonne, Richard and Bev, Timothy and Tash. Beloved grandmother of Michael and Eliza, Annabelle, Nicole, Sherren and Lorraine, and Lila. Beloved great-grandmother of Errol. Always loved and remembered. A private funeral service will be held for family and friends. If desired, a donation to the Cancer Council of SA in memory of Rosemary would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111



Published in Murray Valley Standard on May 23, 2019
