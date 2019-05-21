|
Boothby Philip Scott The Relatives and Friends of the late Philip Scott Boothby are advised that his Cremation Service will be held in its ENTIRETY, at the Solomontown Football Club, 143 Warnertown Road, Port Pirie on Friday May 24th at 1.00pm. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Royal Flying Doctors Service, envelopes will be available at the service. MESCHKE FUNERALS A.F.D.A. Port Pirie 8633 0007
Published in Murray Valley Standard on May 21, 2019
