CHANT Peter Keith Passed away unexpectedly on June 3, 2019, Aged 67 years. Dearly loved son of Keith and Evelyn (both deceased). Loved and loving brother and brother-in-law of Gloria and Peter Wilson. Uncle of Jason and Darren. Cherished cousin to Dennis, Jenny and families. Gone but not forgotten. Rest in peace. PETER'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by his burial in the Bremer Road Cemetery. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on June 18, 2019