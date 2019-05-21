|
|
Cheso Oscar Ruggero Born May 26 1920 Sant'Eulalia, Treviso, Italy. Passed away peacefully at home May 13, 2019 In his 99th year. Dearly loved husband of Rina (deceased). Much loved father and father in law of Leah and Dean, Leo and Coral, Rosie and Mike, Andrew and Lisa. Treasured nonno of Lisa and Adrian, Michelle, Ricci, Nicole (deceased), Matthew and Ben, Tessa and Kaela, Janelle and Jarryd and their partners. Devoted bisnonno of Oscar and Olivia, Jade and Brad, Zane (deceased), Ace, Hemi and Rocco, Finn and Harrison. Reunited with mum, Forever in our hearts. OSCAR'S funeral service will be held in the Tailem Bend Catholic Church on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on May 21, 2019