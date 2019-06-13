Home
Services
Minge Funerals Pty Ltd
63 Swanport Road
Murray Bridge, South Australia 5253
08 8531 1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Noel GIBSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel Robert GIBSON

Notice Condolences

Noel Robert GIBSON Notice
Gibson Noel Robert 03/06/1938 - 30/05/2019 Dearly loved husband of Jan for 54 years. Father of Helen, Stephen, Dianne, Jonathan, David, Rebekah, Peter, Miriam, James and Naomi. Sadly missed by those who loved him. Peacefully sleeping, awaiting the return of the Lord Jesus Christ and the resurrection of the dead. Sincere thanks to all involved in Noel's care, especially the wonderful staff at Aminya, Mannum. At Noel's request a private funeral was held. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111



logo


logo
Published in Murray Valley Standard on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices