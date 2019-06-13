|
|
Gibson Noel Robert 03/06/1938 - 30/05/2019 Dearly loved husband of Jan for 54 years. Father of Helen, Stephen, Dianne, Jonathan, David, Rebekah, Peter, Miriam, James and Naomi. Sadly missed by those who loved him. Peacefully sleeping, awaiting the return of the Lord Jesus Christ and the resurrection of the dead. Sincere thanks to all involved in Noel's care, especially the wonderful staff at Aminya, Mannum. At Noel's request a private funeral was held. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on June 13, 2019