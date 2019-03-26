Home
Nancy Jean ORR

Notice Condolences

Nancy Jean ORR Notice
Orr Nancy Jean Passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 at Jallarah Homes, Meningie, Aged 94 years. Loved and loving wife of Arthur (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and John (deceased), and Mark (deceased). Nanna of Kym, Katrina and Paul. Great-nanna of Riley and Sophie. Thank you to the staff at Jallarah Homes for their wonderful care of mum. Please refer to future editions of the Standard or the Advertiser for funeral details. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111



Published in Murray Valley Standard on Mar. 26, 2019
