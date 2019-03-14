|
|
Best Mildred Beatrice Passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 at the Mannum Hospital, Aged 94 years. Love wife of Ron (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne and John, Paul and Kaye. Nanna of four, great-nanna of seven and great-great nanna of one. A life well lived, sadly missed. The family would like to thank the staff of the Mannum Hospital for their care and support over the past five years. MILDRED'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge TOMORROW, Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10.30am. A committal service will take place in the Echuca Cemetery, Victoria on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1pm (Victorian time). MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Mar. 14, 2019