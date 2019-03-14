Home
Services
Minge Funerals Pty Ltd
63 Swanport Road
Murray Bridge, South Australia 5253
08 8531 1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred BEST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Beatrice BEST

Notice Condolences

Mildred Beatrice BEST Notice
Best Mildred Beatrice Passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 at the Mannum Hospital, Aged 94 years. Love wife of Ron (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne and John, Paul and Kaye. Nanna of four, great-nanna of seven and great-great nanna of one. A life well lived, sadly missed. The family would like to thank the staff of the Mannum Hospital for their care and support over the past five years. MILDRED'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge TOMORROW, Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10.30am. A committal service will take place in the Echuca Cemetery, Victoria on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1pm (Victorian time). MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111



logo


logo
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices