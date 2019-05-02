|
Downs Maxine Faye Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Southern Cross Homes, McCracken, Aged 63 years. Loving wife of Ronald. Adored mum of Jamie and Toby. Loving mother-in-law of Sally and Danielle. Adored grandma of Max, Gus, Baxter, Harry and Brodie. Your memory is our greatest treasure, to have and to hold in our hearts forever. MAXINE'S funeral service will be held in the Peake Hall on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10am, followed by her burial in the Peake Cemetery. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on May 2, 2019