Jackson Max 'Elliott' Passed away peacefully at home on June 21, 2019, Aged 87 years. Loved and loving husband of Bev (deceased). Loving father and father-in-law of Naomi, Brad and Lisa, Brenton, Sharon and Geoffrey. Proud and adored Poppa J of Jack and Amelia. Forever in our hearts. ELLIOTT'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10am, followed by a private cremation. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on June 25, 2019