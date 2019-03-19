Smale, Mavis Shirley (Shirley) (nee Duncan) Passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019 in her 101st year. A beautiful, generous woman, a kind and gentle soul - she touched the lives of those who knew her in so many ways. She was the: Loved daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Duncan (both deceased), Loved sister of Lottie, Tom, Jessie and Ron (all deceased), Beloved wife of Tom (deceased), Loved and loving mother of Louise; Tom and Nong; Don and Deborah, Loved and loving nana of Deborah and Michael; Sharelle and Rob; Kylie and Andrew; Joanna and Fer; Thomas and Pip; Henry; Sarah, Loved and loving great-nana of Rebecca; Madeleine; Matthew; Charlotte; Duncan; Lily; Ella; Roy; Sam; Oscar, Loved and loving auntie of Gail and Philip, Trenna, Brenton (deceased), Craig (deceased) and Marlene, Ian and Gay, John and Myra, Elizabeth and Ivan, and 14 great-nieces and nephews, including Michelle, Ashley and Lily. Thank you to the staff from Resthaven Home Care who gave Shirley wonderful support and care that enabled her to remain in her home for a long time, and to the staff at Lerwin Nursing Home for the wonderful care and generous support given to Shirley during her stay there. Also to Dr Fiona Altmann and the staff at the Murray Bridge Clinic. Her family are very appreciative of the combined efforts of all these people who contributed to enabling her to live a long and happy life. "Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes, because for those who love with heart and soul there is no such thing as separation" -Rumi SHIRLEY'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2pm, followed by her burial in the Monarto Cemetery. In Shirley's memory, a donation to the RSPCA would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111











