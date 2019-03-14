Kerley Matthew Craig 11/07/1975 - 04/03/2019 As a result of an accident, aged 43 years. Dearly loved and cherished eldest son of Chris and Trevor, and much loved brother of Karen and Stephen. What wonderful memories we have to keep. God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts. Rest in peace. Love Mum and Dad Wonderful and much loved older brother and brother-in-law to Karen and Brad. Cherished great mate and uncle to Rylan and Emersyn. A precious link in our family chain is now missing. We will always treasure the many great times we had together. Much loved big brother, best mate and brother-in-law to Scoot and Jess. Adored uncle Matt to Jackson, Lucas and Zara. Great memories that we will cherish forever. Keep'em cold for us mate. Until we meet again. To hear your voice, to see your smile, to sit and talk to you awhile. To be together in the same old way, would be our greatest wish today. Beloved Man and best friend to Sharon. You brought so much love and happiness to my life. It will never be the same without you. I will forever treasure all of our time together. Amazing Kerley Pop to Ethan, Ruby and Stella, Doug, Albert and Ned. So fun, playful and loving. We will forever remember how much time and love you had for us and how much you made us laugh. Best mate, friend and dad to Chelsea and Tim, Stephanie and Kyle, Wonita and Michael, Jackie and TJ. So many laughs, so many great times. You gave us all so much. You were not here long enough. A ceremony to celebrate Matt's life will be held in the Meningie Area School Hall TOMORROW, Friday, March 15, 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by his burial in the Meningie Cemetery. An invitation is extended to all Matt's family and friends to then gather at the Town Oval, Narrung Road, Meningie, where the send off celebrations will continue. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murry Bridge 8531 1111











