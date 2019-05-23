|
Veale Marlene May Passed away at home on May 19, 2019, Aged 74 years. Beloved mother of Kerry, Sean, Jodie and partners. Proud and adored grandma of Timothy (deceased), Stephen, Jamye, Tyler, Tanner, Tomas, Geordie, Jack, Thomas, Ellecia (deceased), Vicki-Lee and Katrina. Loving great-grandma of five. Forever in our hearts. MARLENE'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10am, followed by a private cremation. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on May 23, 2019