Paech Kenneth Hansen Passed away peacefully at Wheatfields Inc., Freeling on June 13, 2019, Aged 97 years. Loved and loving husband of Grace (deceased). Loving father and father-in-law of Jeffrey, Marilyn and Neville, Bevan, Vicki and Peter. Proud and adored grandpa and great-grandpa to their families. Reunited with mum. KEN'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by his burial in the Bremer Road Cemetery. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on June 18, 2019