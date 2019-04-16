TURNER, Ken 03/05/1949 - 04/04/2019 Ken, you were the most gentle, kindest, generous soul and the love of my life. I was so lucky to have spent thirty wonderful years with you. You were a fantastic step-father to my three children, Sally and her husband Jamie, Paul (deceased), Alex (deceased) and his wife Jane and her partner Mark and his son Jordy. An amazing step 'Grandid' to my two beautiful granddaughters Bianca (who he always referred to as his Blossom) and Molly. They both absolutely adored him and you loved them as if they were your own. Also you were a great son-in-law to Cliffie and Margaret, my fabulous parents, who lived with us for all our married life. You will be in our hearts forever. A huge thank you to Frances from Palliative Care in Mount Barker, to Dr Don Wallis who both cared for him not just as a patient but as a friend too. Thank you so much to Randall from Carr & Kleemann for bringing him home from hospital so he could spend his last night in his own bed, for that I shall be eternally grateful. Kenny you are now pain free and at peace at last. Love and hugs from your very lucky wife Jayne XX Private cremation.







