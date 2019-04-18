Home
Rollond John Ross Passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019 at the Murray Bridge Hospital, Aged 74 years. Loved and loving partner of Anke. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Robert and Robyn, Trevor (deceased) and Lesley, Kevin and Sue. Proud and adored uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Forever in our hearts. JOHN'S funeral service will be held in the Murray Bridge Uniting Church, Narooma Blvd, Murray Bridge on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111





Published in Murray Valley Standard on Apr. 18, 2019
