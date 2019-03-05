|
Iredale John Lenard Passed away on February 28, 2019, Aged 69 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Brett and Jess, Kelly and Wes. Adored pop of Corey, Jayden and Jade. Cherished friend and companion of Janice. Loving brother and brother-in-law of June and Brian Sparks. Fondly remembered by their family. JOHN'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge TOMORROW, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Mar. 5, 2019