|
|
Downs Jan Passed away unexpectedly at home on May 14, 2019. Partner of Colin. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Heather and Bela, Chris and Trish. Proud nanna of Harley, Kyle and Jordan. Forever in our hearts, rest in peace. JAN'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In Jan's memory, a donation to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on May 21, 2019