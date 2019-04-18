AYRES Isobel (nee Wotzko) In loving memory of my darling wife Isobel who passed away 20/4/2015. I often sit and think about the years that have passed by and of the happiness and joy that was shared by you and I. I think of all the laughter, the smiles and all the fun and before I even know it my tears have once again begun, for although it brings me comfort to walk down memory lane it reminds me how without you life has never been the same. I love you and miss you heaps, you were my world. Loving husband Leon and family.







