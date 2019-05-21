|
|
Mann Irene Margaret (nee Hoff) 01/01/1932 - 15/05/2019 Passed away suddenly at home. Dearly loved wife of Harold (deceased). Loved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Trevor; Marie and Neville Mueller (Jane, Peggy, Emily and Paul, Kathryn and David, Lauren and Andrew); Anthony and Barbara (Simon and Holly, Chris and Amy, Gretel and Stephen, Rosalie and Justin); Kevin (deceased); Graeme and Jeanette (Nathanael and Ellen, Joash (deceased), Kynan and Abby, Bethanie); Elaine and Steven Oakley (Shane and Nibras, Adam and Elenia, Troy and Danielle); Karen and Darrell Swansson (deceased) and Neal Haughton (deceased) (Wayne, Annie-May and Colin, Neeson, Joseph, Ethan). Loved by 22 great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Doreen, Malcolm, Clarice, and four sisters and five brothers deceased. At peace with the Lord. IRENE'S funeral service will be held in Christ Church Lutheran, Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10am, followed by her burial in the Karoonda Cemetery at approximately 2.30pm. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on May 21, 2019