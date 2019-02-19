|
Stephen Harry Vernon Passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019. Aged 90 years. Much loved husband of Fay (deceased). Loved father and father-in-law of Joanne and Gary, John and Susan, Matthew and Robyn. Loved by his five grandchildren and their partners, and five great-grandchildren. HARRY'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In Harry's memory, a donation to Novita would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Feb. 19, 2019