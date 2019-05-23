|
|
In Memory of Harold A. Kaeding 02/04/1937 - 21/05/2018 To the love of my life, one year has passed. Your friends and I send greetings to Heaven. We all miss your stories that made our tummies rock as we talked about you and the stories you told. Your smiles and eyes shining told us about your generosity and the help you gave to all who met you. On your life and death journey we say good day mate, you're always in our hearts and prayers and thank you for being you. Betty A. Kaeding and friends.
Published in Murray Valley Standard on May 23, 2019