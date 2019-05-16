|
Frisby Gus Passed away on May 13, 2019 at the Murray Bridge Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Aged 77 years. Loved and loving father and father-in-law of Troy and Angel, David and Kelly. Stepfather of Debbie and Adam. Loving pop of Blake, Krystal and Lucy. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Vonnie and Barry. Adored uncle of Debbie and John. Proud great-uncle of Kayler and Jacob. Forever in our hearts, rest in peace. GUS' funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10am, followed by his burial in the Bremer Road Cemetery. In Gus' memory, a donation to the Cancer Council of SA would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on May 16, 2019