Thiele Gladys Mary 16/12/1930 - 09/06/2019 Passed away peacefully at the Karoonda Hospital. Loved wife of Reginald (deceased). Cherished mother of Dean, Janice, Gail, Mark and Michelle. Mother-in-law of Joanne, Ian, Darryl, Rosemary and Simon. Adored grandma to 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Mother you left us beautiful memories, Your love is still our guide. Although we cannot see you, You are always at our side. GLADYS' funeral service will be held in the Karoonda Lutheran Church on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10am, followed by her burial in the Karoonda Cemetery. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on June 13, 2019