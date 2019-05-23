|
|
PACKER Gladys Doreen (nee Marshall) Born November 2, 1917 Died peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019 Wife of Reg (deceased). Mother of Beverley (deceased), Karin and Glen, Jillyanne and Bill, Kendric (deceased). Nan of Dwayne, Rachel and Ben, Paul and Michelle, Simon and Melissa, Micheal and Marcia, Harley and Tara, Prue, Naomi and Ian. Great Nan of 23, 2 x Great Nan of 4. A big thank you to the staff at Resthaven, Murray Bridge. You are now free of torment and pain. GLADYS' funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 10am, followed by a private cremation. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD MurrayBridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on May 23, 2019