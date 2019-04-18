|
Mayfield Gaynor Marie 17/02/1955 - 12/04/2019 Passed away peacefully at home in Murray Bridge. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Leah, Jamie and Danielle, Clinton and Joella. Loving Nanna of Aysha and Zane, Maisie and Talon. Strong willed until the end, she will be sincerely missed by all of her family and friends. Forever in our hearts. A private cremation and memorial will be held. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on Apr. 18, 2019