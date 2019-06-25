Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen BURDETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Mary BURDETT

Notice Condolences

Eileen Mary BURDETT Notice
BURDETT Eileen Mary (nee Bolt) Passed away peacefully at Karoonda Hospital on June 20, 2019, Aged 87 years. Loving wife of Fred (deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Robin and Yvonne, Trevor and Lynlee, Darryn and Kate. Special grandma of Belinda and Kenny, Alison and Stephen, Kirsty and Simon, Jasmine (deceased), Michelle and Daniel, Charissa and Carl, Hayden and Ella, Tyson and Rachael, Dylan, Ryan and Natasha. Loved great-grandma of Grace, Erin, Tara, Harvey, Lewis, Jayden, Charlotte, Taylah, Chelsea, Maddalin, Ashton, Locklan and Jaxon. Wonderful lady resting with her loved ones. Precious memories forever etched in our hearts. EILEEN'S funeral service will be held in the Karoonda Uniting Church on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by her burial in the Karoonda Cemetery. In Eileen's memory, a donation to the Karoonda Aged Care would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.