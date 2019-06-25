|
|
BURDETT Eileen Mary (nee Bolt) Passed away peacefully at Karoonda Hospital on June 20, 2019, Aged 87 years. Loving wife of Fred (deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Robin and Yvonne, Trevor and Lynlee, Darryn and Kate. Special grandma of Belinda and Kenny, Alison and Stephen, Kirsty and Simon, Jasmine (deceased), Michelle and Daniel, Charissa and Carl, Hayden and Ella, Tyson and Rachael, Dylan, Ryan and Natasha. Loved great-grandma of Grace, Erin, Tara, Harvey, Lewis, Jayden, Charlotte, Taylah, Chelsea, Maddalin, Ashton, Locklan and Jaxon. Wonderful lady resting with her loved ones. Precious memories forever etched in our hearts. EILEEN'S funeral service will be held in the Karoonda Uniting Church on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by her burial in the Karoonda Cemetery. In Eileen's memory, a donation to the Karoonda Aged Care would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on June 25, 2019