Edna Joyce JESSOP

Jessop Edna Joyce Passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019, Aged 92 years. Loved and loving wife of Dudley (deceased). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Delpheen and Andy, Meryl and Terry, Athalie and Joe. Proud and adored nanna and great-nanna to all of her grandchildren. In God's care. EDNA'S funeral service will be held in the Peake Baptist Church on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by her burial in the Peake Cemetery. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on May 9, 2019
