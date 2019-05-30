|
|
KUPPENS-DWYER Cormac Micheal Passed away as a result of an accident, on Sunday 26th May 2019. Aged 23 years. Dearly loved Big Baby Boy of Judy-Ann, and Micheal. Best friend and brother of Connor, Ashlea and Daniel, Cassie and Benjamin. Much loved uncle of Elizabeth, Veronica, Haylee and Florence. Treasured grandson of Margaret. BIG to Brayden and Alex and best mate to many. "The way she goes." Please refer to a later edition for funeral details. Rebecca Bignell 08 8723 104 Mount Gambier & Districts Accredited Member NFDA
Published in Murray Valley Standard on May 30, 2019