DE NIEUWE, Chris Ellen (formerly Roullier) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on June 6, 2019, Aged 68 years. Loved and loving wife of Michael. Loving mother of Christopher (deceased), Robin, Karren, Mark and Darren. Always loved and remembered by their families. A celebration of Chris's life will be held in the Christian Family Centre Church, 170 Adelaide Road, Murray Bridge on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1pm. Privately cremated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on June 13, 2019