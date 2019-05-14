|
Cassidy Mary Gwendolyn Passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019, Aged 96 years. Loved and loving wife of Bill (deceased). Dearly loved mother of Janet, Laurie, Peter, Patricia, Robert and their partners. Proud grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to all of the grandchildren. Resting peacefully in God's care. MARY'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10am, followed by a private cremation. In Mary's memory, a donation to Lerwin Nursing Home, Murray Bridge would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on May 14, 2019