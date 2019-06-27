TANNER Bobbie Graham 15/07/1929 - 24/06/2019 Passed away quickly and peacefully at the Murray Bridge Hospital. Much loved husband of Valerie for 62 years. Much loved father of Michelle and Nicole. Respected father-in-law to Glen and Gavin. Loving grandpa to Tyron, Kieran, Aiden, Keenan,Riley and Airlee. Great-grandpa to little Maisie and Freddie. Bob was a tireless worker and volunteer for many sporting clubs and was voted South Australian Citizen of the Year in 2002. ~ Dad, your sense of community and love of football (and netball) has certainly rubbed off on us all! Could the triple happen this year - Adelaide Crows, Glenelg and Meningie (or maybe Jervois could help)! Your quirky ways always made us laugh and your fussiness drove us crazy but we miss you already. Love Michelle, Glen, Tyron and Caitlin, Kieran and Kate, Aiden and Ashley, and Maisie and Freddie. ~ Very much loved dad of Nicole. Love father-in-law of Gav. Loving grandpa to Keenan, Riley and Airlee. We will miss your funny, stubborn ways that made us smile. You nearly made it to 90 years. I'm so glad you went peacefully. ~ BOBBIE'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2pm, followed by his burial in the Bremer Road Cemetery. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111











Published in Murray Valley Standard on June 27, 2019