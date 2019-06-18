|
|
ADAMS Betty Marlene (Austin, nee Neindorf) Passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019, Aged 77 years. Loved and loving wife of Gordon and Lylle (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Angela and Wayne (deceased), Sandra, Anthony and Narelle. Proud and adored nan and great-nan. Forever at peace and in our hearts. BETTY'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge TOMORROW, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 2pm, followed by her burial in the Bremer Road Cemetery. In Betty's memory, a donation to the Muscular Dystrophy Association Australia would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on June 18, 2019