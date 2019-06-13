ELDRIDGE Barbara May 08/11/1923 - 06/06/2019 Dearly loved mother of Jill and Geoff and treasured nana to Michelle and Kym, Michael and Carolyn, Barrie and Emma. Doting great-nan to Lachlan, Katherine, Charles, Mitchell, James, Langley and Amberley. You were always there through the good and bad. Such a privilege to have you as my Mum. Will miss you but you deserve the rest. Love forever. "We shed tears for you have gone, smile for having had you in our lives and laugh for all the joy and memories you have given us." - Kym, Michelle, Katherine, Charles and James. Loved nana of Michael and Carolyn, Great-nan to Langley and Amberley. "May the winds of love blow softly and whisper for you to hear that we will love and remember you forever and keep you near." Rest in peace now Nana. We will always remember the school holidays touring the countryside or just enjoying time at Horsham. Will always remember the laughs and being spoilt by you. Rest in peace now with Grandpa again - Love Barrie, Emma, Lachie and Mitchell. ~ The family would like to thank Dr Roger Martin for his dedicated care over the years and sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Tailem Bend Hospital for the compassion, care and support given to Mum and Nana during her short stay. BARBARA'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge TOMORROW, Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In Barbara's memory, a donation to the Friends of the Tailem Bend Hospital will be gratefully received. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111 Published in Murray Valley Standard on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary