Neumann Anneliese Passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019, Aged 99 years. Wife of Heinz (deceased). Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Barbara and Walter, Sabine and Brett. Cherished Omi of Wayne, Cherri-Lee, Mark (deceased), Sonya, Simon, Marnie and Rebecca. Proud Great-Omi and Great-Great-Omi. Lovingly remembered by her family. ANNELIESE'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge, TOMORROW, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 2pm, followed by her burial in the Bremer Road Cemetery. In Anneliese's memory, a donation to the Animal Welfare League would be appreciated. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on June 4, 2019