Haywood Allan Passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019 at the RAH, Aged 58 years. Loved and loving husband of Chris. Cherished son of Tom and Nancy (both deceased). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ian and Anne. Proud and adored uncle and great-uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. In God's hands. ALLAN'S funeral service will be held in the Minge Chapel, 63 Swanport Road, Murray Bridge on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge 8531 1111
Published in Murray Valley Standard on May 2, 2019